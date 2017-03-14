Getty Images

Orlando Bloom Comments On His Split From Katy Perry For The First Time

While Katy Perry’s ex John Mayer is off making new songs about their long-lost relationship, another one of her exes, Orlando Bloom, is sounding off on their breakup for the very first time.

In the new issue of ELLE U.K., Bloom had nothing but nice things to say about Perry, whom he split from in March after a year together.

“We're friends. It's good. We're all grown-up,” he said. “She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate.”

Very true. Very diplomatic. And very reminiscent of Perry’s tweet about their split from early March: “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

Bloom has a similarly mature attitude about those paddle boarding pics seen ‘round the world — you know, the ones from last summer of Orly out on the water, completely naked. He admitted to ELLE U.K. that it was “extremely surprising” to learn that paparazzi had snapped the pics during his private vacation with Perry.

“I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen,” he said. “I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We'd been completely alone for five days—nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. I had a moment of feeling free.”

“What can I tell you?” he continued. “Note to self: You're never free. Ha!”

At least he's gotten the last laugh.