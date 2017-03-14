Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie Will Rock Stilettos For His Broadway Debut

Getty Images

Get ready to see Brendon Urie as you’ve never seen him before.

The Panic! At The Disco frontman will trade in his Converse for stilettos when he joins the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots this summer. Urie’s run kicks off on May 26 and lasts until August 6 at New York’s Hirschfeld Theatre. He’ll play Charle Price, a shoe designer who finds inspiration in glam drag queen Lola. And yes, he’ll apparently rock some heels for the role.

“This has been on my bucket list for the longest time, and it really is a dream come true,” Urie said in a video posted on Twitter today. “I’m just so incredibly excited. That’s wild. Plus you guys get to see me in those heels now, so that’s pretty cool!”

Urie’s exciting Broadway announcement comes on the heels of a big year for Panic! at the Disco. The band dropped its fifth album, Death of a Bachelor, in 2016 and scored a Best Rock Album nod at the 2017 Grammys. They’re currently on an arena tour, which wraps up this week.