Fear Factor Is Back (And It's Totally Getting Ludacris)

The only thing we have to fear is fear itself. And, apparently, something called "Roach-ella."

MTV is reinventing the breakthrough reality series Fear Factor with a brand-new twist or two, the network announced today. While the show will continue its tradition of having contestants battle it out for $50K, its new stunts will take inspiration from urban legends, popular scary flicks and viral videos and hence force today's antsy youths to confront their biggest fears and take action against some of their biggest stressors. Some examples: the aforementioned “Roach-ella” (anyone wanna bet contestants will be covered in insects?), something called “Trap Queen,” and personal cell phone rescues at heights of over 100 feet (all together now: Oh HELL NO).

“MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented Fear Factor, we are putting the power in our audience’s hands to face and overcome their biggest fears,” says Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo.

Another update: With the original NBC show's host now telling off-color jokes on a nationwide tour -- we're looking at you, Joe Rogan -- MTV has enlisted a brand-new frontman, Ludacris, who will also serve as executive producer as part of an overarching deal with the network. And the rapper/actor is looking forward to watching the contestants -- comprised of siblings, college rivals, roommates, best friends, co-workers, exes and more – compete for the cash.

“I am excited to kick off my partnership with MTV, starting with the relaunch of Fear Factor, which will be even more insane and ludicrous than what you remember,” says the man who brought Tej Parker to life in the The Fast and the Furious film series. “This will be the first of many great projects together."

MTV's Fear Factor premieres on Tuesday, May 30 at 10pm ET/PT. In the meantime, keep up to date with with the new installment via Twitter and Facebook.