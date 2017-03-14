Getty Images

Fifth Harmony Performed The First Song They Ever Sang Together On Dancing With The Stars

Normani Kordei’s been crushing it as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars for the past few weeks, but her performance Monday night (April 10) was easily her most emotional to date. That’s because it included an appearance from her Fifth Harmony bandmates, as well as a throwback to the group’s early days.

The theme of the week was “Most Memorable Year,” wherein the celebs dedicated a dance to the most special year of their lives. Normani chose 2012, the year she auditioned for The X Factor and joined 5H.

“I’m going to dedicate this to my family and to my girls,” Normani said. “They strengthen me to be the woman that I am today.”

For the performance, Normani began singing Shontelle’s “Impossible” before slipping into an emotional rumba with dance partner Val Chmerkovsky. Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke then finished up the song before going in for a group hug with Normani. For true Harmonizers, you’ll know why “Impossible” was such a clutch choice: It was the first song 5H ever sang together as a group on The X Factor.

After the performance, Normani told cohost Erin Andrews, “It was such a special moment. I wouldn't be in the position that I'm in without these beautiful girls and I recognize that. They make up [for] all of my weaknesses, and I thank them for that."

For old times’ sake, here’s 5H’s 2012 rendition of “Impossible,” which also includes ex-member Camila Cabello. So crazy how far they’ve come!