Who Killed Jason Blossom On Riverdale? Ranking The Suspects

Miss Grundy

Remember when Archie had an affair with his hot, young teacher, Miss Grundy, and then she skipped town after Alice Cooper and Fred Andrews found out? It appears that everyone, including the writers of the show, has forgotten about Miss Grundy, but I have not. How can you introduce a teacher-student affair in the pilot episode and then write it off by Episode 4? That's not how this works! So I have effectively dug myself a rabbit hole in order to explain how Miss Grundy — that's not even her real name! — fits into this mess.

We know Miss Grundy had several fake identities. She said she was on the run from her abusive ex-husband, which seemed like a plausible reason at the time, but what if she came to Riverdale looking for someone ... like, say, her birth parents? Hal forced Alice to have an abortion when they were teens, but there's a small possibility that Alice didn't go through with it. What if she checked into Sisters of Quiet Mercy for a few months and had the baby there? She would have given the baby up for adoption, and that baby could have grown up to be Miss Grundy. She does have the same features as Betty and Polly — blonde hair and light eyes. She could have come to town looking to connect with her birth family and stumbled upon their ongoing maple drama with the Blossoms. What if she acted out of revenge on behalf of her family? (I know this is crazy.)

Or, you know, she could have been boning Jason at the same time she was boning Archie. She clearly has an affinity for redheads. If Jason said he was going to the police, that would have been reason enough to shoot him dead.