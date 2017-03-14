Laguna Beach Alum Talan Torriero Is Gearing Up For A Life-Changing Event

Michael Muller

Talan Torriero is about to join the Laguna Beach parents club: The erstwhile LBHS student is going to be a dad!

"#BabyTorriero coming Oct. 2017 @danielletorriero 13 weeks & counting," the former MTV cast member (who married his longtime love Danielle Zuroski nearly three years ago) captioned the Instagram clip above of his munchkin of the way. If it's a boy, wonder if the little lad will follow in his pop's player ladies' man footsteps. Never forget when he wooed Lo Bosworth in the hot tub, took Taylor Cole on some dates and went to senior prom with Kristin Cavallari...

But back to the present: Talan isn't the only LB alum set to welcome a brand-new addition this year. Lauren Conrad announced her pregnancy on New Year's Day, and Jason Wahler is adding a petite princess to his family fold.

