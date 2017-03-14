VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Help! Katy Perry May Be Trapped In This Actor’s Basement

Things get dramatic when fans think you're dating Katy Perry. Just ask Ryan Phillippe, a.k.a. twisted Sebastian Valmont in 1999's Cruel Intentions, who apparently hung out with Perry at Elton John's birthday party last weekend. This led to gossip that somehow merited several aircrafts flying over Phillippe's home.

"I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE," he tweeted on Sunday (April 9) in all caps, so you can tell he really meant what he said.

Perry, who split up with Orlando Bloom in March, followed up with an A-plus comeback the next day.

"Can u let me out of this basement pls?" she joked, along with an apology: "Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol."

Something tells me Kathryn Merteuil would hate to share Sebastian's attention with Perry.