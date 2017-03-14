Taylor Hill/WireImage

The latest model for Katy Perry's shoe collection is none other than Hillary Clinton. Last night, Katy shared a photo of the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate modeling a pair of heels named in her honor.

If you recall, Katy Perry showed devoted support for Clinton during the election, even going as far as wearing prosthetic makeup to look like her on Halloween.

It's good to see Hillary Clinton getting work again.