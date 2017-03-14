Jason Statham Says Papa Shaw Is Coming To The Fast & Furious Franchise

Getty Images

You could say the high-octane Fast & Furious franchise is about cool rides and physics-defying stunts, but first and foremost, it's about family. And in The Fate of the Furious, out this Friday (April 14), Dominic Toretto's extended family grows when former bad guy Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) joins the fold to take down Charlize Theron's cyberterrorist Cipher.

Of course, Deckard is a family guy himself, and there's nothing he wouldn't do for his younger brother Owen — and his mum, played by the scene-stealing Helen Mirren in Fate of the Furious. But now that we've met Mama Shaw, is there a chance we'll meet Papa Shaw in the final two installments of the Fast franchise? MTV News caught up with Statham at the world premiere of The Fate of the Furious on April 8, and the British actor confirmed that, yes, Mr. Shaw is coming.

When asked if Statham had any idea who the Powers That Be had in mind for Papa Shaw, he told MTV's Josh Horowitz, "I do, yeah." While the actor declined to share any further details, this does confirm that the Shaw family will at least play some kind of role in the final two movies.

"There's a lot to be discovered about Deckard Shaw," Statham added. "There's a great reveal in this movie about who he is. He's not necessarily such a bad dude. But there's more to come. There's a lot of stuff that the writers have been talking to me about."

Producer-star Vin Diesel confirmed not only that there had been discussions about introducing Deckard and Owen's father in future films during a Facebook Live with MTV News but also that the Shaw family is an important part of how the Fast & Furious story develops over the final two installments. And no, Diesel wouldn't say anything more than that.

"I can't divulge anything. We're still days away from everyone seeing The Fate of the Furious, and I almost don't want to give anything away," Diesel said. "If it were up to me, we'd have less trailers."

OK. Fine. But who's going to play Papa Shaw? Please say Ian McShane, Vin!!!