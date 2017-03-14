The Rock Crashed This Disney World Ride To Research His Next Movie

Getty Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be in the midst of his Fate of the Furious press tour, but he’s found time to plug another one of his upcoming 14,000 projects (that’s a rough estimate, of course).

The actor showed up at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend, where he surprised a boat full of tourists on the Jungle Cruise ride. The Rock is set to star in a live-action adaptation of the iconic ride, and he explained on Instagram that he commandeered the boat because he “wanted to dive head-first into the research.”

(And yes, he totally called out the woman on the right trying to stealthily take a pic of his butt.)

“It was a GREAT day on the river,” Johnson wrote. “Learned a lot.. for example, it takes approximately 12.6 minutes for all the passengers to get over the shock of me jumping on the boat and thinking I'm a DJ look-a-like. One passenger even said, ‘Oh the real Rock is much smaller than this guy.’ I threw his ass off the boat.”

He continued, “Jokes aside (and yes, with me as the Cruise Skipper there will be an abundance of puns) this is such an amazing, fantastical and cool world to build out. ... It’s the cruise of a lifetime. And trust me, you'll want me as your Skipper. Just don't forget to bring the Skipper's beer.”

Sounds awesome, but we’ll have to wait a while before seeing The Rock’s Jungle Cruise come to life — production on the movie doesn’t begin until spring 2018. Luckily, we’ll have no shortage of DJ in the meantime. He’s about to shoot the live-action adaptation of video game Rampage, followed by the action flick Skyscraper. And then there’s the press rounds for Baywatch and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which both arrive in theaters this year. Here’s hoping The Rock finds time to sleep between all those adventures.