Katy Perry Channels Justin Bieber With Her New Haircut
She’s got a bleached blonde pixie
Last month, Katy Perry debuted a short Scarlett Johansson–inspired haircut. But it appears she's now taking a page from another celebrity's look with this bleached blonde pixie cut she just shared on Instagram.
Now, she jokes that she looks like Bruce Willis in The Fifth Element. But I see someone else ...
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Although, I must admit, Bieber really has her beat in the volume department. What conditioner does he use?!