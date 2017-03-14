Katy Perry Channels Justin Bieber With Her New Haircut

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Last month, Katy Perry debuted a short Scarlett Johansson–inspired haircut. But it appears she's now taking a page from another celebrity's look with this bleached blonde pixie cut she just shared on Instagram.

Now, she jokes that she looks like Bruce Willis in The Fifth Element. But I see someone else ...

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Although, I must admit, Bieber really has her beat in the volume department. What conditioner does he use?!