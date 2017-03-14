Watch Zach Galifianakis Hilariously Boss John Legend Around

Getty Images

Good news: A duet involving John Legend and St. Vincent actually exists, and it’s just as lovely as it sounds. The bad news? Zach Galifianakis is trying to sabotage it.

The three artists are among a star-studded pack of contributors for 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood, a curated series of 7-inch vinyl records that benefits the reproductive health care organization. In a promotional video for the project, Legend and St. Vincent sit behind a piano and attempt to cover Minnie Riperton’s “Lovin’ You.” They’re interrupted by Galifianakis, who insists, “I’m not here to be funny,” but of course fails miserably — his full-on meltdown is predictably hilarious to watch.

7-Inches for Planned Parenthood will be released digitally over the coming weeks, and will subsequently be compiled into a vinyl box set. It comprises music, comedy, and spoken word, and includes contributions from Bon Iver, Mary J Blige, Foo Fighters, Common, Sleater-Kinney, Feist, Sarah Silverman, and more. Also of note: Chvrches will contribute a short film directed by Kristen Stewart.

Planned Parenthood will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of the box set and streaming listens. The creative collective behind the project said in a statement that the series is a response to the Trump administration, which is pushing to defund Planned Parenthood. (!!)

“Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood,” the statement reads. “If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings. 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood is a response to this threat.”

Find out more information about 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood here.