Big Brother Is Watching: Maci Bookout Explains How Bentley Helps Care For His Siblings

Maci Bookout's firstborn Bentley may have declared (before Baby Jayde made her big arrival) that he wanted nothing to do with "poopy diapers," but the Teen Mom OG kiddo (who is now a proud big brother of two) has changed his tune when it comes to aiding the adults with his younger siblings.

"He helps with everything," Maci -- who will return with her clan on Monday for a brand-new season of the long-running series -- told MTV News about her little baseball star and his relationship with "Jayders" and Maverick. "He's wonderful. People say, 'Three kids, three kids.' Honestly, Bentley is more of an adult."

"It's great because he's so good with them, and he's an extra set of hands," she continued. "It's nice because he wants to be doing it -- he gets excited about it. He's not complaining or feels like he has to do it. He's really that interested, and he's the proudest big brother."

And to get a glimpse of what's to come in the TMOG world, check out the first-look clip below.