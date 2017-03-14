Jenelle Evans' Mini-Me Is A Bathing Beauty

Jenelle Evans' Instagram

Summer is just around the corner -- and one petite MTV lady is already ready for the warm temperatures.

Jenelle Evans -- who welcomed daughter Ensley Jolie Eason at the end of January -- just shared a priceless photograph of her little gal decked out in her finest swimwear.

"Live in the sunshine #BabyGirl," the Teen Mom 2 cast member captioned the adorable image above, which finds her bathing beauty front and center (that perfect eye contact!) in a heart-patterned one piece and matching white hat. Someone is ready for some pool time or a trip to the beach -- and a quick dip in the water.

Baby E's daddy (and Jenelle's fiancé) David Eason posted a similar image of his girl and added, "Thats my lil sunshine!"

Here's hoping Jenelle and David keep uploading snaps of Ensley relishing this fun time of year. Until then, let's relive the moment the lovebirds told their family about their child on the way in the TM clip below.