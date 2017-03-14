Will Friedle Reunited With A Special Boy Meets World Guest Star 18 Years Later

ABC

Boy Meets World had an eclectic list of guest stars over its seven-season run, but one celeb stands out from the rest — mainly because he wore a distinctive mask and yelled a lot. WWE star Mick Foley, a.k.a. Mankind, showed up in the show's final season, literally breaking down the door.

In the 1999 episode, Foley witnesses Eric (Will Friedle) and Jack (Matthew Lawrence) fight with Topanga (Danielle Fishel), Angela (Trina McGee-Davis), and Rachel (Maitland Ward) to decide, once and for all, who gets the coveted apartment. He later beats up Eric and Jack a ton, because duh. And on Sunday (April 9), nearly two decades after the episode, Foley and Eric finally reunited.

Foley and Friedle met up at Wales Comic Con, and by the looks of it, Eric is still trapped in Mankind's clutches 18 years later. "This makes me so happy. I missed ya @RealMickFoley!" Friedle tweeted after seeing the side-by-side pics. Our nostalgia intake is already nearing peak capacity, and the week's just getting started.