Benevolent Goddess Chrissy Teigen Paid Off A Fan’s Beauty School Tuition

‘So excited to see you fulfill your dream!’

One woman is living her dream of going to esthetician school, thanks to a little help from model/angel-on-earth Chrissy Teigen.

Self-proclaimed "Skin Care Genie" Mercedes Edney created a crowdfunding page to raise money for beauty school. She was in for a pleasant surprise this past Friday (April 7): A benefactor by the name of "Christine Teigen" donated the remaining $5,605 of the nearly $6,000 Edney sought to raise.

"I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now," Chrissy commented on the page. "So excited to see you fulfill your dream!"

Edney took to Instagram to thank her, "I have been crying all night and I cried in the office this morning as I paid my downpayment for esthetician school. I haven't been this happy in a very long time."

The two of them celebrated on Twitter.

STARS: SOMETIMES THEY LURK FOR GOOD.