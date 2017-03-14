It’s Thor Vs. Hulk In The First Thor: Ragnarok Trailer

Marvel Studios

The first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok is finally here, and the Asgardian Avenger is really being put through the ringer for his third theatrical outing. On the bright side, he's also a freshly shorn space gladiator now.

However, for a trailer that opens with a dangling Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the destruction of Mjölnir at the hands of Cate Blanchett's Goddess of Death — who then fiercely proclaims, "Asgard is dead" — it's also noticeably funnier than The Dark World. With indie auteur Taika Waititi at the helm, expect to see a lighter, more colorful tone in Ragnarok. Case in point: When Thor is forced to participate in The Grandmaster's (Jeff Goldblum) gladiatorial games on the planet Sakaar, he faces off against his old friend and fellow Avenger, Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

"We know each other," Thor exclaims. "He's a friend from work!"﻿ (For what it's worth, our money is on the Big Green Guy.)

Tom Hiddleston also makes his return as Loki (and pointedly not his father Odin), and Marvel newcomer Tessa Thompson makes her debut as Valkyrie, a warrior on Sakaar who may or may not be a new romantic interest for Thor.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters November 3.