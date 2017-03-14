Selena Gomez Got Matching Tattoos With Two 13 Reasons Why Stars

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By now you've probably binged the Selena Gomez–produced series 13 Reasons Why on Netflix and can't stop thinking about a possible second season. If you haven't (how dare you), the story's based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name about a high school girl's suicide, and how her death drastically impacted those around her.

To commemorate the show's success and show support for a strong movement, Gomez and two of the show's stars, Alisha Boe (Jessica) and Tommy Dorfman (Ryan), each got a semicolon tattoo. "Project Semicolon is a movement dedicated to presenting hope for those suffering from depression, thoughts of suicide, addiction, and self-injury," Boe wrote on Instagram, adding, "Rest In Peace Amy Bluel, who started this movement." Bluel died last month.

Dorfman also posted a pic of the trio and their new tattoos, sharing his personal battle with mental illness: "I struggled with addiction and depression issues through high school and early college. I reached out and asked for help. At the time, I thought my life was over, I thought I'd never live past the age of 21. Today I'm grateful to be alive, in this new chapter of life in recovery, standing with my colleagues and friends, making art that helps other people."

At the time of this writing, Gomez hadn't posted a tattoo pic herself, but did share a selfie with Dorfman and Boe. "Overwhelmed with the response and love @13reasonswhy is receiving," she captioned. "Thank you to each beautiful person who has watched and talked about the message of our show."