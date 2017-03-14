Drake And Rihanna Awkwardly Reunite At A Kid’s Birthday Party

Getty Images / MTV News

Nothing like running into your ex at a ball pit

The latest episode in Rihanna and Drake's ongoing saga took place at a relatively unexpected venue: a kid's birthday party complete with a ball pit.

Both stars were spotted at the party by way of a mutual friend's Snapchat. Though they're both present, the former couple appeared to ignore each other entirely. Rihanna actively played with the kids, chaperoned the ball pit, and seemed to be having a great time overall. Drake, meanwhile, crouched in a corner and tried to zip up his jacket, which was already zipped all the way up.

I mean, who hasn't run into their ex at a birthday party for kids and then tried to disappear into their sweatsuit?