David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images For L'Oreal

Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Are Now The Parents Of A Beautiful Human

Congrats to Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who've just confirmed that their baby has finally arrived.

People reports that Shayk gave birth to their child — their first — two weeks ago, and ... that's about it. No further details have been announced regarding the Cooper-Shayk kid's sex or name, but still: BABY!

Shayk's baby bump first made its appearance, technically, on the Victoria's Secret fashion show runway back in November, and reps for the couple confirmed her pregnancy shortly after she shrugged off her Angel wings in Paris.

We're sure the new parents are over the moon (and totally exhausted), and look forward to hearing what they've named their bundle of joy soon.