Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Kylie Jenner Showed Up At Prom And Freaked Out An Entire High School

Considering that Kylie Jenner has a closet (a big one) full of gowns that would look fantastic at any prom, it's a no-brainer that she'd be a fantastic choice for a prom date at the last minute — especially if you wanted to make an entrance at the big event, to say the very least.

Jenner — along with her BFF, Jordyn Woods — made an appearance at Rio Americano High's prom in Sacramento on April 8.

Upon arrival, Jenner and Woods caused quite a scene, and soon social media was flooded with tweets documenting the insane moment straight out of some coming-of-age movie.

Junior Alberto Ochoa was Jenner's date, and he, Jenner, and Woods were swarmed as soon as word got out that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was there, rocking a corsage and everything.

They say that prom is one of those nights you'll never forget. It's safe to assume that Ochoa — and the entire student body at Rio Americano — are definitely gonna remember theirs.