Macklemore Definitely Can't Spell 'Definitely'

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Today in Words Are Hard: Macklemore isn't immune to the occasional typo, and, like many of us, is having trouble spelling a word that has entirely too many vowels in it, so many that he frequently winds up typing the wrong ones.

That word? Definitely. The offender? The letter E. Ten points to Macklemore for refraining from blaming Autocorrect, though.

Stars: They're just like us, especially when it comes to those words you use every day that you just can't seem to get right. Macklemore may be good at popping tags, but he won't be participating in a spelling bee anytime soon — and that's okay! Happens to the best of us.