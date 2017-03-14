French Montana And Future Silence Their Enemies On New Song ‘No Pressure’

Getty Images

It’s quite the productive Friday for French Montana, who just unleashed two new singles with a little help from Future and Swae Lee.

The first new track, “No Pressure,” is built on a bass-heavy trap beat and features a hell of a lot of Auto-Tune. Montana chants on the hook, “You don’t want no pressure,” and he and Future go to work silencing an unnamed enemy on the verses: “Choppers, choppers, bang, they was lookin' for me / Ain't gon' say no names, probably lookin' for me / Chopper chopper bang, he a copper too / Ain't gon' say no names, he a robber too.”

Shortly after dropping “No Pressure,” Montana followed up with the long-awaited “Unforgettable,” which was originally released in late 2016 before it was quickly removed from the internet. The final version features some infectious bars from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, and comes with an emotional backstory from Montana.

In an Instagram post announcing “Unforgettable,” he described his family's immigration from Morocco to America, accompanied by a pic from his parents’ wedding day. “I promised my mother that I would hustle and make my accomplishments unforgettable once I found my opportunity. I want other people who might be struggling to know that the sky is not the limit. You can do unforgettable things, so I present to you my single ‘Unforgettable,’” he wrote.

The rapper revealed in another Instagram post for “No Pressure” that a “short film” shot in Uganda will arrive next week. In the meantime, these two new tracks should be enough to hold you over.