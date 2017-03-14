Kendrick Lamar Will Drop His Album Just In Time For Coachella

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2016/FilmMagic

Kendrick Lamar is headlining Coachella for the next two weekends (April 14–16 and 21–23), and it appears that his show is going to be fully loaded with new material as he's dropping an album before he heads to Indio.

A new LP — creatively titled, uh, ALBUM, for now — has appeared in iTunes, set for release on April 14, a mere 48 hours before Lamar's festival headlining set.

The tracklist is not fully available but does include the (incredible) single he put out last week, plus a notable addition on the eleventh track: That song shares a credit with U2, which means that it could be a collaboration, or simply involve a sample of an iconic U2 cut. (That alone would be sensational, as Lamar spitting bars over "Sunday Bloody Sunday" or working in a Joshua Tree chorus would be both rad and timely considering the album turns 20 this year.)

