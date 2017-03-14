American Horror Story Adds Billie Lourd (Sans Earmuffs) For Season 7

FOX via Getty Images

From Chanel No. 3 to political animal? Scream Queens favorite Billie Lourd has reportedly signed on to star in American Horror Story Season 7, opposite veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Details about the forthcoming season are being kept under wraps (as per usual), but cocreator Ryan Murphy did confirm that the season would be set in the aftermath of the most recent presidential election and that the first episode will take place on Election Night.

In other words, shit's about to get real.

"The election is allegory. It's our jumping off point," Murphy told E! News. "It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps, is a horror story."

While it's unclear who Lourd will be portraying in Season 7 (a blonde, conservative pundit, perhaps?), she'll be joined by fellow AHS newbie Billy Eichner for the wild ride. Oh, and she'll most likely be leaving her signature Scream Queens earmuffs in the Fox wardrobe closet.