Bella Hadid Carries A Purse I Bought At Limited Too In 2004

Yesterday, Bella Hadid accessorized an all-white outfit with a tiny pink fur handbag that screams “Limited Too circa 2004” to me. I mean this in the most complimentary way possible.

James Devaney/GC Images

The bag isn't actually from Limited Too, but a piece from Bella's upcoming Chrome Hearts collection. It's a “pink mink mini,” so think of it as the luxuriously upgraded version of a bag you would've carried as a tween.

Now, Rihanna still remains the tiny handbag queen, but Bella is certainly cementing her spot as tiny handbag princess. Incidentally, “Tiny Handbag Princess” sounds like something you could buy on a t-shirt at Limited Too. Life is a rich tapestry!