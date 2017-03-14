Teen Mom OG Proposal: Did Maci Know Ryan Would Pop The Question To Mackenzie?

The mother of three is opening up about her ex and his bride-to-be

Ryan is going to be a husband in the not-so-distant future -- and during last night's Teen Mom OG episode, viewers watched Maci's ex lovingly ask for Mackenzie's hand in marriage. And while Maci wasn't aware when Bentley's dad would pose the big Q, the mother of three shared in the couple's excitement shortly after the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Edwards became engaged.

"[Mackenzie] called me and told me, and Bentley was going to their house the next day," Maci recently told MTV News about the milestone event. "And she was super-excited when she called me. She told me not to tell Bentley because they planned to tell him in person the next day. It was a tough secret to keep because I wanted to be excited with him, but obviously, it wasn't my place to tell him."

And Maci has nothing but praise for Ryan and Mackenzie and their future together.

"They genuinely care about each other," she explains. "They have a very healthy relationship. I think she's very understanding and supportive of him -- she's a really good friend to him, but she also has enough of a 'I'm not going to put up with your s**t attitude.' It's the perfect balance for what Ryan needs in a partner." In addition, Maci adds with a laugh, "I like her, so it has to be easier on him."

Ryan and Mackenzie