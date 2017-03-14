Ed Sheeran Will Not Die, Might Bone On Game Of Thrones

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Sheerios were left reeling when the Game of Thrones creators revealed that Ed Sheeran would be making a cameo in the seventh season. They were tight-lipped when it came to details about what his role would entail exactly, but one thing's for sure: We're not set to see Sheeran meet a grisly end on the HBO series.

In a new interview with the Daily Star, Sheeran spills the GoT beans: "I do know which role I am going to play. I don't die in it, I don't die."

He adds that his screen time is limited — he says he's getting five minutes, tops — and that he's cool with not getting beheaded by a White Walker or torched by one of Dany's dragons or something. "I’d probably prefer to have sex than die in the show," he said. "I'm sure a lot of people are into [boning and then dying], but I'm not."

I mean … sure? Sheeran's cameo is a ways off as the series doesn't return until July, so in the meantime, go wild speculating exactly where he'll pop up in the pursuit of the Iron Throne.