Victoria Justice And Avan Jogia Are The Victorious Couple You Always Wanted In The Outcasts

BCDF Pictures

Victoria Justice and Avan Jogia have been best friends ever since they worked on Spectacular! in 2009, and on Victorious a year later. Now they're teaming up for a new project titled The Outcasts, a teen comedy that's part Freaks and Geeks, part Revenge of the Nerds. The Outcasts begs the question: What happens when the “weird” kids overtake the popular kids at school?

Justice and Jogia play Jodi and Dave, respectively — the former a nerd, the latter a slacker. Opposites soon attract, and the couple begin dating. As evidenced by the film's trailer (and pointed out by Victorious costar Matt Bennett) there is definitely plenty of “Bori” action for fans who can't stop shipping the duo's iconic Nickelodeon characters. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

When Justice and Jogia spoke with MTV News, they agreed that loyal Bori shippers will likely dig the film. “I think they might find it satisfying,” Jogia teased. Their characters run in different crowds, but their attraction is undeniable. They eventually connect at a party thrown by Whitney Bennett, played by Jessie's Peyton List. Watch Jodi and Dave's adorably awkward meet-cute in MTV News' exclusive clip below.

The clip above is just the tip of the iceberg. Soon, Jodi and Dave are making out in closets everywhere. Justice and Jogia both say their close friendship made intimate scenes less awkward. As Justice put it, making out is “just another day at the office.”

Victorious fans may not realize that, besides their theater class kiss on the show's pilot, Justice and Jogia actually filmed another major smooch that never made it to air. “Fans never got to see it, cause [show creator] Dan [Schneider] made the choice to edit that out and go a different direction,” Justice explained.

BCDF Pictures

The dynamics of working together haven't changed much from their Nickelodeon days, although as Justice pointed out, her make-out partner “probably has more hair on his body now.” All jokes aside, though, what keeps them coming back for more projects together is the love and respect they have as friends. “We're super close and it was really cool to be able to share this experience,” Justice said.

The Outcasts premieres in select theaters and VOD on Friday, April 14.