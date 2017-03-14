Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Took Baby Luna To Meet The Easter Bunny

Steve Granitz/WireImage + Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This went a whooooole lot better than that time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend introduced baby Luna to Santa.

The happy parents took their gorgeous tot to meet the Easter Bunny, and Luna was all for it. She dressed up for the occasion and wore a pink frock that practically screams spring, which Mama Chrissy showed off on Snapchat and John shared on Instagram:

Then the whole fam followed suit, rocking seasonally appropriate pastels and cuddling up to that candy-gifting rabbit, documented by Chrissy's mom.

JUST LOOK AT HER FAAAAACE.

Luna's about to celebrate a birthday, but it seems like she's down to party early if her reaction is any indication. Then again, hanging out with a giant stuffed animal is bound to do that. Either way: We're really glad Luna's Easter is getting off to a better start than her Christmas did!