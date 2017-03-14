Demi Lovato Goes Full Diva While Covering Adele And Katy Perry

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Demi Lovato's inner diva came out to play Wednesday night (April 5) on The Late Late Show. Host James Corden was raving about how fabulous the divas of yesteryear were — think Cher, Aretha Franklin, and Tina Turner — when Demi showed up to prove today's vocalists are just as fierce. They decided to settle their dispute the Pitch Perfect way: via a riff-off of divalicious songs past and present.

"I've got hits from before you were born," Corden threatened Lovato, but she had her comeback ready to go: "And I've got hits that are my own!" Do you need some ice for that burn, Corden?

Corden opened with Tina Turner's "River Deep, Mountain High" and Aretha Franklin's "Respect," which Demi countered by belting out Adele's "Rolling in the Deep" and Katy Perry's "Roar."

The real magic happened at the end, however, when they teamed up for Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive." The classic gets a modern update thanks to Demi's signature high notes. Looks like good music is truly timeless.