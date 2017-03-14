Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Dirty Dancing Sisters Abigail Breslin And Sarah Hyland Have The Time Of Their Lives In New Pics

Dirty Dancing will soon have a new generation of fans. The new TV movie remake is set to premiere May 24, 30 years after the original, which starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Now Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes are ready to step into the iconic roles, and several cast members shared set pics on Instagram on Wednesday (April 5) that make us want to get out from the corner and dance.