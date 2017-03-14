Dirty Dancing Sisters Abigail Breslin And Sarah Hyland Have The Time Of Their Lives In New Pics
The remake premieres next month
Dirty Dancing will soon have a new generation of fans. The new TV movie remake is set to premiere May 24, 30 years after the original, which starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Now Abigail Breslin and Colt Prattes are ready to step into the iconic roles, and several cast members shared set pics on Instagram on Wednesday (April 5) that make us want to get out from the corner and dance.
-
There's plenty of dancing
-
And dipping
-
And a first look at Sarah Hyland's character, Lisa Houseman
The Modern Family star plays Breslin's older sister and learned to play the ukulele for the role.
-
Debra Messing, who plays Hyland's mom, also shared some snapshots
-
And Prattes gushed about filming a special number with Breslin