Harry Styles’s Favorite Album Right Now Is The New Harry Styles Album

The solo debut of Harry Styles, very likely a single called "Sign of the Times," is fast approaching, so he stopped by BBC Radio 1's Breakfast Show to talk about it — and pretty much everything else, including That Hair.

Dating, style, family, hair: No topic was off-limits during the interview, of which British Vogue highlighted the best parts. Immediate takeaways: Styles totally used to cyberstalk his crushes (which isn't that hard, considering how he's been romantically linked to Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner); he snores; you shouldn't ask to take a selfie with him if you run into him in the bathroom (seriously); and his long locks were repurposed for a wig after he lopped them off last year.

"I felt very naked for a while," he told host Nick Grimshaw regarding his infamous haircut. "I was like, 'Yeah, I’ve gotta shave my hair off.' It wasn’t a hard decision. It got made into a wig."

Styles also gushed about his forthcoming record, naturally, which he's happy to come out of "hibernation" for: "We just wanted to make what we wanted to listen to, and that has been the most fun part for me about making the whole album."

"In the least weird way possible," he continued, "it's my favorite album to listen to at the moment." He stressed that making the music you're excited about — as opposed to music that'll potentially guarantee success and acclaim — is a priority for him, and that's why he's so stoked about the new material.

"Sign of the Times" drops on Friday (April 7), and Styles will perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on April 15. You can hear the full interview when it debuts on BBC Radio 1 Friday.