Ariana Grande Shares Rare Selfie Without Her Signature Ponytail

David Livingston/Getty Images

It is a known fact that Ariana Grande is 50 percent human, 50 percent ponytail. The artist is almost never without her signature hairstyle. But on Wednesday she bestowed upon us a #RARE hair-down selfie.

In the past, Ari has declared her love for her ponytail, explaining, "It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it's like a surprise. Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back and I'm like, 'I love this look! Ooh, girl!' Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It's like true love."

While we certainly agree, I must admit this parted long-hair look also makes me go, "Ooh, girl!"