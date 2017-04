Kevin Mazur/KCA2017/WireImage

‘I want to be what people think of when they think of America’

As tensions were rising before the 2016 presidential election and xenophobic rhetoric made its way into the national conversation, Camila Cabello passionately defended the immigrant experience — and from a personal standpoint, too, as Cabello herself immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba when she was just a kid.

Cabello has written at length about the journey in a moving personal essay that detailed how she and her mom, Sinuhe Estrabao, made it to Mexico and ultimately the U.S. In a revealing conversation with Glamour, Cabello and Estrabao open up about the beginning of their life in Miami and how that's inspiring Cabello's new musical direction.

After reminiscing about her first YouTube covers and sharing that she suffered from stage fright before the X Factor audition that would change her life, Cabello said that her family's experience makes her want to "make a love song for immigrants."

"That word, immigrant, has such a negative connotation — I can just imagine all the little girls who have dreams of coming here and feel unwanted," she told Glamour. "It inspires me in my music to do my best to give [them] the light that I have. I want to be what people think of when they think of America — a person who, no matter what her first language was or what her religion is, can see her dreams come to life if she works hard enough."