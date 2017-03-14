Is This A Photo Of Noah Cyrus Or Billy Ray Cyrus?

Kevin Mazur/Fox/WireImage

It's a no-brainer that the Cyrus family members all look alike because, you know, genetics. But this pic that Billy Ray Cyrus shared on Thursday (April 6) on Instagram shows that the squad just might share too many facial attributes. "Get home soon @noahcyrus," the Hannah Montana star captioned, "you're lookin' a little more like me every day." Yeah, he's not kidding.

Sweet niblets, that's freaky! Where does Noah Cyrus begin and her dad end? And why did she steal Indiana Jones's hat?

Though Noah hasn't commented on her dad's post as of this writing, big sis Miley did like the ~iconic~ photo. Would it be too cheesy to say Noah's got the best of both worlds going for her in this face swap? Because you know it's totally true.