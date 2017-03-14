9 Celebs Who Flaunt Their Underboob Tattoos

Miley Cyrus

The Disney Channel alum has too many tattoos to count nowadays, but her very first piece of ink was the phrase “just breathe” written in her mother’s handwriting. It’s a tribute to her grandfathers, who died of lung cancer, and her friend who died of cystic fibrosis.

"It reminds me not to take things for granted. I mean, breathing — that was something none of them could do, the most basic thing," she told Harper's Bazaar. "And I put it near my heart, because that is where they will always be."