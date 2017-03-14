Getty

9 Celebs Who Flaunt Their Underboob Tattoos

If keeping a tattoo hidden is your goal, the underboob is a great location for it. Nobody will see that ink unless you want them to (*wink*). Your favorite stars know this; sometimes they cover up their tats, and sometimes they show just enough skin on the red carpet.

  1. Miley Cyrus
    The Disney Channel alum has too many tattoos to count nowadays, but her very first piece of ink was the phrase “just breathe” written in her mother’s handwriting. It’s a tribute to her grandfathers, who died of lung cancer, and her friend who died of cystic fibrosis.

    "It reminds me not to take things for granted. I mean, breathing — that was something none of them could do, the most basic thing," she told Harper's Bazaar. "And I put it near my heart, because that is where they will always be."

  2. Rihanna
    Rih has a perfectly placed tattoo of the Goddess Isis in honor of her grandmother, who died in 2012. When she unveiled the tattoo, she revealed in the caption that the goddess is the "complete woman" and a "model for future generations."

  3. Lena Dunham

    Inspired by Rihanna, Lena recently added this "tit chandelier" — her words, not mine — to her collection.

  4. Cara Delevingne

    Cara has "don't worry, be happy" tattooed under her boobs in very delicate writing.

  5. Sarah Hyland

    The Modern Family star got some self-love-inspired delicate script from Doctor Woo, a tattoo artist who’s inked everyone from Hilary Duff to Drake.

  6. Lily Collins
    Last year, Lily revealed an underboob tattoo straight out of a fairy tale: the phrase "fragile thing" next to a fairy hanging out on a crescent moon.

  7. Justin Bieber

    You didn't think I’d leave the fellas out, did you? They may not have boobs, but under-pec tats are just as fun. Thanks to his ink, Bieber will never, ever forget that he’s a son of God.

  8. Adam Levine

    The Maroon 5 frontman has an eagle underneath his pecs, which is reminiscent of Rihanna’s tattoo. Remember when they collaborated on a song? Weird.

  9. Harry Styles

    A moth is what makes him beautiful. (Sorry.)