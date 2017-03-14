9 Celebs Who Flaunt Their Underboob Tattoos
Sneak a peek
If keeping a tattoo hidden is your goal, the underboob is a great location for it. Nobody will see that ink unless you want them to (*wink*). Your favorite stars know this; sometimes they cover up their tats, and sometimes they show just enough skin on the red carpet.
-
Miley CyrusFrazer Harrison/Getty
The Disney Channel alum has too many tattoos to count nowadays, but her very first piece of ink was the phrase “just breathe” written in her mother’s handwriting. It’s a tribute to her grandfathers, who died of lung cancer, and her friend who died of cystic fibrosis.
"It reminds me not to take things for granted. I mean, breathing — that was something none of them could do, the most basic thing," she told Harper's Bazaar. "And I put it near my heart, because that is where they will always be."
-
RihannaJoe Scarnici / Stringer
-
Lena Dunham
Inspired by Rihanna, Lena recently added this "tit chandelier" — her words, not mine — to her collection.
-
Cara Delevingne
Cara has "don't worry, be happy" tattooed under her boobs in very delicate writing.
-
Sarah Hyland
The Modern Family star got some self-love-inspired delicate script from Doctor Woo, a tattoo artist who’s inked everyone from Hilary Duff to Drake.
-
Lily CollinsPascal Le Segretain/Getty
Last year, Lily revealed an underboob tattoo straight out of a fairy tale: the phrase "fragile thing" next to a fairy hanging out on a crescent moon.
-
Justin Bieber
You didn't think I’d leave the fellas out, did you? They may not have boobs, but under-pec tats are just as fun. Thanks to his ink, Bieber will never, ever forget that he’s a son of God.
-
Adam Levine
The Maroon 5 frontman has an eagle underneath his pecs, which is reminiscent of Rihanna’s tattoo. Remember when they collaborated on a song? Weird.
-
Harry Styles
A moth is what makes him beautiful. (Sorry.)