Getty Images

Beyoncé And Jay Z Pack On The PDA In Pics From Their Grand Canyon Vacay

On Beyoncé’s seventh wedding anniversary in 2015, she shared the romantic piano ballad “Die with You.” And on her ninth anniversary, which was yesterday (April 4), she dropped a music video for the song, which featured rare footage of her and Jay Z’s life together.

But what did the couple do on their eighth anniversary in 2016? We finally know: They ventured west to the Grand Canyon, where they posed for a lot of dreamy, sun-kissed photos.

Beyoncé has shared a slew of new pics from the desert getaway on her website in an album titled “4.4.16 Anniversary.” The throwback pics show the now-expectant parents sipping wine, taking a helicopter ride, engaging in some adorable PDA, and of course, adventuring with stylish daughter Blue Ivy. Interspersed in the photo album are slides with lyrics from “Die with You,” upping the romance factor tenfold.

Check out all the photos from their low-key anniversary celebration on Beyoncé’s site right here.