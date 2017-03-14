Katy Perry Admits To Googling ‘Katy Perry Hot’

C Flanigan/Getty Images

Celebrities are just as prone to feeling insecure about their looks as us mere mortals, if not more so. I mean, just think of all the times they get photographed walking out of airports.

Last night, Katy Perry showed us what she does to boost morale when she's feeling down about herself.

The singer shared a screenshot of her "katy perry hot" Google image search, after posting unflattering footage of herself getting a jaw massage.

In conclusion, sometimes Katy Perry does feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind, but thankfully, she has a plethora of flattering pictures of herself at her fingertips to remind us she is indeed a firework.