This Real World: San Diego Throwback (Courtesy Of Cameran) Will Have You Feeling Nostalgic

Back in 2003, Cameran Eubanks was "being real" in San Diego with six strangers. And now, the memorable MTV cast member (who you can watch on the Bravo series Southern Charm) is fondly reflecting on how much times have changed since her first foray onto the small screen with Jamie Chung, Frankie Abernathy, Brad Fiorenza, Robin Coulter, Randy Barry, Jacquese Smith and (latecomer) Charlie Dordevich and how much the experience still means to her.

"Stumbled upon this pic of my Real World cast in Greece," the blond beauty -- who still keeps in touch with Brad and reunited with Jamie in Charleston more than a year ago -- captioned the amazing throwback photo featured above. "When we filmed there was no such thing as social media. It was a different time. These people will forever be in my heart. What a time in our lives. RIP Frankie."

Fans will never forget this iconic season -- and, of course, "Free Brad!"