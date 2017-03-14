Desiigner Drops A Triumphant Double Dose Of New Music

Getty Images

Desiigner is currently lighting up stages on his first-ever headlining tour, but he’s also been steadily dropping new music since February’s “Outlet.” His latest release is actually a double dose of new music: the melodic turn-up anthem “Up” and the triumphant “Thank God I Got It.”

“Up” was produced by Juicy J and features a healthy dose of Auto-Tune, optimism, and unbridled energy. “It’s time that I bring right up/ I’ma get rich, get rich/ And I’ma live it right up/There’s lotta shit that I hold down/ Hey, I’ma bring it right up,” he raps. Meanwhile, “Thank God I Got It” is another upbeat banger that’s packed with the Brooklyn MC’s signature ad-libs and some pop culture references: “I beat it up like I’m Tyson,” he raps. “I beat it up like I’m Michael/ I wanna make a Miss Jackson/ We ride fast in that Aston/ The love life not crashin’.”

“Up” and “Thank God I Got It” surfaced early Tuesday morning (April 4) as Apple Music exclusives, but are now available to stream on Spotify. “Holy Ghost,” which Desiigner released on SoundCloud a few weeks ago, is also now available on other streaming platforms. Hear them all below.