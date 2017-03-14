Michelle Branch Finally Realizes She Was A ‘Stalker’ In The ‘Everywhere’ Music Video

Jason Kempin/Getty

It took 15 years, but Michelle Branch finally discovered she was a total creep in her "Everywhere" music video. The hit song, off her debut The Spirit Room, was inescapable when it came out in 2001. Radio stations played it on repeat, skyrocketing 18-year-old Branch to household-name status.

"It was great because it was exhausting and I was young enough that nothing could really faze me," Branch, now 33, told MTV News about her early success. "It was just go, go, go. I was traveling a lot. I literally toured the world before I was old enough to drink, which also was handy when I went to foreign countries and I was able to drink. It was just a wild ride."

While visiting MTV last month, she happily agreed to rewatch "Everywhere" (check out the video below!), which is when she admitted the cold, hard truth about the video: She's a "peeping tom" stalking — ahem, investigating — her crush, who lives across the street. Director Liz Friedlander let Branch cast her love interest, so she picked this lucky dude because of how hot he was. Wouldn't you do the same?

This was hardly Branch's first time hanging out at MTV. She regularly appeared on Total Request Live during its heyday, talking to Carson Daly with her music videos in heavy rotation. "Everywhere" even snagged the Viewer's Choice VMA in 2002.

"I feel like I was born here. This is where it all started," Branch said. "I literally went from living in a small town in Arizona and racing home after school to put TRL on to, a year later, being on TRL."

Scott Gries/Getty

Michelle Branch accepts the Viewer's Choice Moonman at the 2002 Video Music Awards.

Fast-forward to 2017 and Branch's long-overdue comeback, Hopeless Romantic, is here — her first solo LP since 2003's Hotel Paper.

"I think those first two albums are almost more hopelessly romantic than my current album. It was me writing about what I thought adult love was like without yet experiencing it. I had some major crushes. That was the fun thing about coming into TRL back in the day. You'd always be like, 'Who else is on the show?'" (Branch had a major crush on Hansen back then, and eventually became their opening act.)

These days, however, she's dating her Hopeless Romantic producer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. They connected while working together, making this record a real-life love story.

"I still kind of feel the same way I did when I wrote The Spirit Room and Hotel Paper," she explained. "We still haven't figured it out. We're waiting for this moment when we're going to feel like a grown-up and feel like we've arrived to adulthood, and I don't think that ever happens. That's kind of what I was going through when I wrote this album."