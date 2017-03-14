Getty Images

Forget flowers and champagne — Beyoncé and Jay Z are celebrating their anniversary today (April 4) in true superstar fashion.

Beyoncé has commemorated their ninth wedding anniversary with a new music video and a curated playlist, both shared exclusively on Tidal. The sentimental video goes with a new studio version of “Die with You,” a track Bey debuted for their anniversary two years ago, and it's made up of footage of the couple’s life together; they’re seen toasting on a yacht, smoking cigars, celebrating the holidays, getting tattoos, and playing with their daughter, Blue Ivy. There’s even recent footage of Bey’s growing baby bump — she and Jay Z are currently expecting twins, in case you somehow forgot.

Beyoncé’s love-themed playlist, meanwhile, is titled “IV Ever Ever” and features 63 songs from artists like Marvin Gaye, Sade, D’Angelo, Stevie Wonder, and Frank Ocean.

Earlier today Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Lawson, posted a never-before-seen photo from Bey and Jay’s wedding day. “9 years already??? Congratulations to the Carters on their Anniversary,” she wrote.