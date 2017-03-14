Camila Cabello Puts A Passionate Spin On An Iconic Michael Jackson Hit

Getty Images

Camila Cabello flexed her solo star power for a good cause last night (April 4), performing at a Zedd-hosted benefit concert for the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union).

The former Fifth Harmony singer was chosen to close out the show, and she did so with a passionate cover of Michael Jackson’s iconic hit “Man in the Mirror.” As if her song choice wasn’t enough of a statement, Cabello fittingly wore an oversized tee with the word “RESIST” emblazoned on the front. She was joined onstage by Zedd, Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger, a full band, and a crew of young backing vocalists, but she easily commanded the attention. Solo career, here she comes!

Cabello later posted a pic on Instagram from her irresistible performance, along with an apt quote from Jackson himself. She added, “thank you @ACLU and @Zedd for a beautiful night, love only.”