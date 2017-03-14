Bob Riha Jr/WireImage

This Heath Ledger Documentary Will Make You Fall For Him All Over Again

The world lost Heath Ledger nearly a decade ago, but his memory continues to live on. On Tuesday (April 4) — which would have been Ledger's 38th birthday — Spike released the first trailer for its upcoming documentary I Am Heath Ledger. [Note: Spike and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

The documentary paints a new and intimate picture of the Oscar winner. Ledger was a natural director who used acting "as a way to get there," according to a childhood friend. "We're gonna go on a mission right now," Ledger says in the trailer. "So will you come with me? Oh, you will?" Catch a glimpse of the emotional journey below.

I Am Heath Ledger premieres May 17 on Spike.