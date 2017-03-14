Netflix

Marvel’s The Defenders Look Like They Could Use A Nap In First Teaser

Marvel's The Defenders have assembled... in an elevator.

Netflix dropped the first teaser for The Defenders on Tuesday (April 4), featuring security camera footage of Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones's Iron Fist looking surprisingly exhausted in an elevator. Judging by the bullet holes in Luke's hoodie and Danny Rand's inability to catch his breath, it's safe to say that whatever just went down at Midland Circle Financial wasn't a walk in the park.

Of course, once Jessica notices that they're under surveillance in Midland Circle Security Elevator B, she punches the camera. Funny that the superhero known for punching things with his magical fist did not think to do this sooner, but then again, Iron Fist is kinda useless. (So far.) And Jessica has a history of getting shit done.

The timecode in the upper right corner of the video keeps going until the feed cuts at 8:18:20:17, which is really just a clever, if not a tad overly dramatic, way to announce the release date of the long-anticipated Marvel series: August 18, 2017. This is confirmed by entering those random numbers in the upper left corner into your browser (23.253.120.81). It automatically redirects to a website for The New York Bulletin, a fictional newspaper in the Marvel universe and Karen Page's current place of employment.

At the bottom of the page you'll notice the formal announcement: "Watch Marvel’s The Defenders All Episodes Streaming Only on Netflix August 18."