22 Disney And Nickelodeon Stars Working Together On New Projects

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage / Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images / Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

We can’t wait to see these new movies

If you’re not totally up to date on what your favorite Disney and Nick stars are up to now, you’ll be pleased to learn they’re working on some seriously awesome new projects. Even better? These stars from your childhood are making films together, many for the first time. It’s all happening.

Check out some of our faves below.