22 Disney And Nickelodeon Stars Working Together On New Projects

If you’re not totally up to date on what your favorite Disney and Nick stars are up to now, you’ll be pleased to learn they’re working on some seriously awesome new projects. Even better? These stars from your childhood are making films together, many for the first time. It’s all happening.
Check out some of our faves below.
Justice and Jogia from Victorious star in The Outcasts with Jessie’s List. The latter plays a high school mean girl who does everything she can to make Justice’s life a living nightmare. Jogia is a reluctant member of List's posse, who falls for Justice's character.
Hannah Montana’s Musso and Big Time Rush’s Maslow costar in the comedy film Bachelor Lions. On a quest to find what makes them interesting, Zane (Musso) and Mark (Maslow) embark on an important journey.
Arias, also from Hannah Montana, stars in Little Bitches with iCarly’s McCurdy. The film follows high school seniors who all vow to open their college acceptance letters at the same time.
Besides teaming up with his Drake & Josh costar, Drake Bell, Trainor worked with Jessie’s Ryan on Cover Versions, a murder mystery set at a music festival. Shenanigans definitely ensued.
Peck from Drake & Josh stars in the upcoming drama Locating Silver Lake with Halloweentown High’s Wittrock. The film is about a college graduate who moves to L.A. with hope that his luck will change.
Ross Lynch and Alex Wolff
Lynch ditches his Disney life to play a teenage Jeffrey Dahmer in My Friend Dahmer. Wolff from The Naked Brothers Band plays Derf Backderf, a classmate of Dahmer’s who turned his high school years with Dahmer into a graphic novel.
Victorious’s Thomas is working with Let It Shine’s Williams on what is currently named Untitled Detroit Project, a film about the 1967 citizens’ uprising in Detroit, Michigan.
Shively from True Jackson, VP and Walsh from Cory in the House costar in Underwater Upside Down, a comedy about two brothers who get in over their heads when they squander away their inheritance.
Ned’s Declassified’s Werkheiser and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’s Stoner play themselves in To the Beat!, a movie about twin girls who love dancing and compete in an internet contest.
Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia
Beck from Victorious worked with Maya from The Suite Life on Deck on The Year of Spectacular Men. (The duo were a couple for five years before breaking up earlier this year.)
Booboo Stewart and Drake Bell
The Drake & Josh star teamed up with Stewart from Disney’s Descendants to make American Satan, a thriller about a young rock band. And yes, that is Sam from Game of Thrones, a.k.a. John Bradley, standing next to Bell.