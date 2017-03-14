Halfway To Sixteen: The Teen Mom OG Ladies Send Heartfelt Messages To Their Eight-Year-Olds

The Teen Mom OG children are eight years old -- halfway to the age their mamas were when they became 16 and Pregnant.

To commemorate the kids' milestone age, their proud parents (who will be back on MTV with their offspring and loved ones beginning on April 17) are sending some personalized, recorded messages to their growing munchkins. And as the moms recall the first days of school, look toward the future as grandparents (not so fast, little guys and gals!) and more, you are going to need a box of tissues to get through this heartwarming, time capsule-esque clip.

"I'm just seriously thankful," Farrah begins to state in the video above, until she becomes overcome with emotion. After a pause, she attempts to continue her previous thought, thanking her daughter Sophia because the little girl has "helped me become the best mom that I can [be]."

What did Amber, Catelynn and Maci have to say to their cutie pies? Watch the video for yourself, and do not miss the premiere of Teen Mom OG on Monday at 9/8c (a first look at the season can be seen below).