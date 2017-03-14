Getty Images

Shawn Mendes Finally Got To Sing With His Hero John Mayer

Shawn Mendes has long looked up to John Mayer as a songwriter, and on Monday night (April 3), he finally got to perform with his hero onstage in Toronto.

Mayer brought out Mendes as a surprise guest at his concert, where the young singer quickly broke out into his song "Mercy." Mayer joined in with some harmonies and acoustic guitar, and the two dudes transitioned smoothly into Mayer's song "In Your Atmosphere."

Later on Instagram, Mayer called the collab "over the top good," while Mendes took a minute to gush on Twitter about the experience.

It's not every day that you get to harmonize onstage with your spiritual dad.