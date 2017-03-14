Nicki Minaj Casually Slayed The Valet Waiting Area
‘Another day, another slay’
Now that Nicki Minaj is officially a signed model, it appears she is taking every chance she gets to STRIKE. A. POSE.
Yesterday, after shooting an as-yet-unknown project, she casually waited for a valet to bring her her car. It was no big deal.
I mean, really, this is a typical day-to-night look.
"I'm usually #TeamFukThePaparazzi but whoever took this one may have just changed all that," she explained.
We are all this man:
Instagram / @nickiminaj